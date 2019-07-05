Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff keeps on winning at Wimbledon

United States’ Cori “Coco” Gauff celebrates after beating Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybaikova in a Women’s singles match during day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Teenage sensation Cori “Coco” Gauff dispatched Slovenian veteran Polona Hercog, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5, in third-round action at Wimbledon on Friday.

The 15-year-old, who made international headlines with the first-round upset of her childhood idol Venus Williams, is now just one victory away from the quarterfinals at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

Her fourth-round opponent will be Romanian Simona Halep on Monday at 5 a.m. ET. Halep is currently the world’s No. 6-ranked women’s singles player and won last year’s French Open.