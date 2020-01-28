Corrections officer accused of serving bleach to inmate

FLORIDA (WESH) — A Florida prison guard has been charged with poisoning after allegedly pouring bleach in an inmate’s cup after the two argued.

Qualesha Williams, 28, was taken into custody Saturday at Lowell Correctional Institution.

Lowell is the largest prison for women in Florida.

Investigators said that on Saturday, a correctional officer saw Williams put a chemical into the empty cup of an inmate.

According to interview with an agent for the Florida Department of Corrections, Williams admitted putting a cleaning agent into a cup, but said she would never hurt anyone.

The state agency said it obtained video showing Williams arguing with the inmate earlier in the shift, telling the prisoner she had something for her. According to the report, an officer saw Williams spray bleach on a cup.

