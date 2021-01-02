Country music star launches search for missing man in Crowell

CROWELL (KFDX/KJTL) — A country music star took to social media Friday night in an effort to locate the missing father of a friend.

Casey Donahew, a Burleson native who has played multiple concerts in Wichita Falls over the years, posted a plea for help on his official Facebook page at around 6:20 p.m. after a friend’s dad went missing on New Year’s Eve near Crowell, Texas.

“My buddies father has been missing since 7 p.m. last night from a deer lease,” Donahew said on the since deleted Facebook post.

The post requested anyone with 4-wheelers or any type of utility vehicle as well as people on foot join the search effort.

In little over an hour, the number of volunteers had already exceeded the expected turn out, so much so the singer updated the status, saying they already have all the volunteers they need for a search party.

No information of the missing person, including an identity and description were made available.

As of 7:45 p.m. Friday, Donahew’s friend’s father has yet to be found.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as this story develops.