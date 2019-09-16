County to withhold payment to software company if requested improvements aren’t made in timely manner

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — In July, a massive software update was scheduled for the Wichita County Courthouse.



Along with the update from Tyler Odyssey came the transfer of old files, causing courthouse employees to work on the weekend and concern on how long the new system would take to get used to.



Though there are some tasks that are taking longer, due to more steps, there are some processes the software is still not allowing courthouse employees to do well, if at all. But, there is an option for the county if things don’t improve.



Between eight and ten years ago, Wichita County District Clerk Patti Flores and several of her colleagues went to Kerrville to preview what they would eventually get installed at the Wichita County Courthouse: the new Tyler Odyssey system.



Flores said at the time things weren’t looking promising.

“I walked into the office and said: ‘ How do you do this?’ ‘Well, we can’t do that.’ ‘What do you mean you can’t do that?’ I said: ‘Okay. Well, what about this? ‘ And she showed me how to do it,” Flores said. “I said: ‘Oh my gosh.’ I said: ‘ It only takes us two steps what just took you ten.'”



Flores said she had no control of picking the technology. Regardless, she said some of those aforementioned issues have become a reality at the courthouse.

Besides some tasks taking longer, Flores and Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said there are still problems Tyler has not yet fixed.

“The big thing is to get the public folders correct, the right information redacted electronically, the other thing is the merging of parties on that. That’s been a big problem,” Gossom said. All that plus, Gossom said, fixing issues with financial reports and disbursement of funds.

The county has until the middle of October, but if issues aren’t resolved, Gossom said they will withhold the final payment of more than $161,000 to Odyssey.

Although she supports holding Tyler to their word and fixing all the issues, plain and simple, Flores said the system they’re working with… “Doesn’t fit. It doesn’t fit Wichita County.”



Judge Gossom made it clear that he told Tyler representatives he has faith in what they say they will do. But he added the county will withhold the check if improvements aren’t made.