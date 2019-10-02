Couple takes wheelchair dance lessons for wedding

(CNN News) — One couple started off their new life together rising to a challenge, that had family and friends rising to their feet in applause and tears. It’s a lifelong dream they never thought would be a reality. Dancing on their wedding day.

Steve Riecher, says, “I was born with spina bifida.”

A spinal defect left steve Riecher paralyzed from the knee down, but even as a kid, he believed everything was possible.

Riecher, says, “I played softball for many years, and I got into competitive swimming when I was a senior at Delasalle.”

Eventually he became a swim coach – again he set the bar high.

Riecher, says, “We had a goal of making the Olympics. We did so in 2000.

Then he met Megan.

Megan Spencer says, “And we met for the first time at a place in Ferndale and just laughed the entire time.”

That’s when he set another impossible goal.

Riecher, says, “Ballroom dancing, for the big day.”

The Fred Astaire dance studio in Bloomfield hills has an inclusive dance program funded and launched by the Rim Foundation, which held a valentine’s day contest open to couples in which one partner uses a wheelchair, Megan and Steve applied and they won.

Riecher, says, “And thank god we won and I think Megan is happy as well as I am to do this.

Spencer says, “You know you kinda always dream of dancing at your wedding and I didn’t really realize this was a possibility.

Possible but not easy

Dance instructor, Misha Annienkov, says, “of course it’s not easy.”

Misha Annienkov teaches inclusive dance and loves working with couples like Steve and Megan.

Annienkov, says, “When I see the smile on the face I would love to come here every day and help him.”

Spencer says, “It’s a challenge but it’s a lot of fun especially because I get to do it with Steve so we laugh the entire time.”

After a couple of months of practice and a lot of hard work, the big day finally arrived.

Spencer says, “Nobody’s ever seen it at a wedding so I think everybody is really excited for us.”

If you ask Steve what excites him most about this dance, he’ll tell you, it’s also what excites him about the rest of his life, “getting to spend it with my love.”

