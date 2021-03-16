WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of Texomans able to register for a COVID-19 vaccine continues to expand as the Department of State Health Services added individuals in the 1-C subgroup to those eligible to receive a vaccine.

After months of limiting vaccination appointments to those 65 and older, Monday morning Wichita County public health officials began allowing anyone age 50 to 64 to join the vaccine waitlist regardless of pre-existing conditions.

If the number of people signing up to receive a vaccine is any indicator, it’s that interest remains high. Bradley Wilson said he was determined to get vaccinated early.

“I was hunting around to get a vaccine because I need to do some traveling next month,” Wilson said. “So I just started calling around and saw that Seymour Hospital was giving them, and so I signed up with Seymour, and two weeks later I got a vaccine.”

Wilson is among the 15,000 plus Wichita County residents who have been fully vaccinated.

“The sooner we get more people vaccinated, then we break the chain for the virus to start mutating. So we really need everyone to vaccinated in a short period of time,” Wilson said.

A sense of urgency was reflected in the number of people who booked their vaccine as soon as the health district updated their website.

Wichita County Health Director Lou Kreidler said the county’s new online system has made administering the vaccine more efficient and easy.

“Since we have transitioned over to the new Luminar, the new online registration and vaccination system, it has really gone from our end, relatively smooth,” Kriedler said. “We are able to see more individuals an hour than what we were seeing prior.”

The progress made by the Health District since the pandemic began last year are appreciated by residents like Wilson.

“From what I hear they have been extremely well organized. From what I hear all my friends have been getting their vaccines,” said Wilson.

All signs point in the right direction as many people’s race to get vaccinated moves full speed ahead.