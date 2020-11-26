COVID-19 vaccines offer hope, but remain months away

With travel warnings going largely unheeded, health officials fear COVID-19 infections and deaths will explode in the weeks ahead.

(NBC News) — With Thanksgiving Day upon us and signs that many Americans are ignoring government warnings not to travel, health officials fear COVID-19 infections and deaths will explode in the weeks ahead,

Hospitals in some states are already at the breaking point, and despite positive news about a trio of potential coronavirus vaccines, they still won’t be available soon enough.

Most of the public won’t be able to receive a vaccine before April.

“We are no where near the peak of this thing yet,” warns Dr. Eric Dickson, CEO of UMass Memorial Health Care.

The United States has topped 12.5 million COVID-19 cases and 259,000 deaths.

