COVID-19 concerns at local firework stands spark interest

WICHITA FALL(KFDX KJTL) — Independence Day is right around the corner and COVID-19 remains at the forefront of people’s minds.

Fireworks are synonymous with July 4th And since firework stands opened Wednesday how are they keeping their customers safe?

The Fourth of July has always been a time of gathering and celebration but this year COVID-19 is dampening the sparkle.

With social distancing and gathering guidelines in place, firework stands could see a loss of revenue.

“This is our first time through a pandemic and nothing like this and we have had years where we couldn’t sell fireworks at all but this kind of brings new challenges because we are still allowed to sell but we are in a pandemic and we want to make sure we are careful around the customers,” Fireworks Berserk owner Micheal Rehkemper said.

Fireworks Berserk owner Michael R ehkemper said they are offering curbside service and placing social distancing markers. Rehkemper adds all employees will wear masks.

Other stands are upping their cleaning efforts to keep COVID -19 from exploding.

“We are wearing a mask we have hand sanitizer, we are encouraging our customers also to come in with a mask,” Russell’s Fireworks owner Patsy Hodgkins said. “We are cleaning our carts up after use, we sanitize our carts, sanitize our counters, everything that we can do to keep this virus from spreading,”

Russell’s Fireworks owner P atsy Hodgkins said she is hopeful her customers will come but also stay to pop them as well.

Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Hall urges those who plan to light up the sky, “Just stay safe.”

“Our biggest worries are fires and people hurting themselves,” Hall said. “With the social distancing I’m not sure how they are going to control that as far as the like but just try to use common sense.”