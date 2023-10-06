WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A big-time lover of the great outdoors, this cowpoke is eager to giddy up with his newfound family.

Cowboy is a two-year-old Anatolian Sheppard mix from the Humane Society of Wichita County, and he is as sweet as pie with his gentle demeanor and temperament.

Once an indoor family dog, Cowboy is well-trained and loving, but he also brings the best of both worlds to the table as a playful puppy. According to pet technician Elizabeth Heineken, Cowboy likes to rough it outside, but he also enjoys ample pets and cuddles.

Heineken said that Cowboy would be an ideal family dog, though parents of younger kids should be aware that he is quite strong.

Cowboy is adoption-ready with all of his vaccines and neutering, and Heineken said that he is so excited to meet you.

To learn more about Cowboy or any of the adoptable pets at the Humane Society of Wichita County, visit their website.