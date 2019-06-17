DPS investigates fatal rollover accident near Seymour

SEYMOUR, TX (KFDX/KJTL) DPS officials are investigating a fatal rollover accident in Baylor county early Sunday morning that took the life of a Midland man.

The accident happened happened approximately eight miles southwest of Seymour on Highway 277 on Sunday, June 16, around 4:45 in the morning.

DPS troopers said a 2002 Oldsmobile hit cows on the highway causing the car to rollover ejecting both the driver and passenger.

Joshua Allen Washburn, 37, of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene while Jacklyn Renee Vaughn, 38, of Lufkin was air lifted to Lubbock and was listed in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Troopers said neither were wearing seatbelts.

Continue to stick with Texomashomepage as we work to gather more information.