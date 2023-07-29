WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The first day of school is fast approaching, and just like students need supplies, so do teachers.

Crashworks STEAM studio and makerspace hosted their annual teacher supply giveaway to help decorate and stock up those classrooms.

The owner, Shauna Larocque, collected supplies for the past couple of months to ensure all teachers were able to get what they needed.

“I used to teach public school,” said Larocque. “I know that as a general rule, you are buying the decorations for your class, extra supplies for your class. For the middle of the year, everybody ran out of pencils for your class. We often see supply giveaways for kids, you know, backpack drives and things like that, which I think is wonderful, but not as much support for the teachers directly.”

Larocque noted the event reached approximately seven school districts. The studio intends on giving away all the supplies donated to the shop. If you missed the drive and would like to get some supplies for your classroom, or you would like to donate, email info@crashworkswf.com.