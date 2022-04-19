WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Crime Stoppers are asking for help are asking for your help in solving a cold case homicide.

The crime happened on April 7, 1989 at approximately 1:23 a.m. The victim, Melissa Kay Sodeman was found murdered in her apartment on 1520 Trout Street.

Police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.