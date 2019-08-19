Crime Stoppers: Burglary at Best Buy

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—Crime Stoppers needs your help in finding the person or persons responsible for a burglary at Best Buy.

It happened at around 4:00 a.m. on August 14th in the 4100 Block of Kemp.

Four unknown suspects broke into the building and removed numerous electronic items.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888, or call 1-800-322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.