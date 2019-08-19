Crime Stoppers: Burglary at Best Buy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Crime Stoppers

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—Crime Stoppers needs your help in finding the person or persons responsible for a burglary at Best Buy.

It happened at around 4:00 a.m. on August 14th in the 4100 Block of Kemp.

Four unknown suspects broke into the building and removed numerous electronic items.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888, or call 1-800-322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News