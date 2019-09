WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers need your help in finding the person responsible for a cold case homicide.

It happened on Sept. 7th, 1985, in the 600 block of Lake Street. Police said that’s where someone shot and killed Terry Gibson.

If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.