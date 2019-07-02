Crime Stoppers: Dante Robertson homicide

Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a homicide in Wichita Falls early Saturday morning.

It happened between 1:00 AM and 2:09 AM in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

When police arrived there, they found Dante Robertson on the ground with a gunshot wound.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, just call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

