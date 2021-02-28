Crime Stoppers issues Fresh 48 for overnight murder in Graham

UPDATE: Sunday, Feb. 28, 1:27 p.m.

According to Crime Stoppers, an anonymous donor has added $1,000 to the reward for a total of up to $4,000. After the first 48 hours the reward will be $3,500.

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for any information about a murder that happened in Graham overnight.

According to Graham PD officials, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Pecan Street at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Feb. 28, in reference to calls about a white man acting suspicious and looking into parked cars.

Witnesses also reported they saw the white male walk into a residence on Pecan Street.

The male spent some time inside the residence and then left with items from inside the residence, putting them inside a pickup that belonged to the person living at the residence.

The man drove away in that same pickup.

Before officers arrived on the scene, witnesses called a family member to check on the person who lived at the residence the white man was seen leaving from.

Family members found Justin Bartley Williams, 49, of Graham dead inside the residence.

Officials have released an image of the suspect, pictured below, citing tattoos on the suspect’s arms and chest.

Williams’ pickup that was taken by the suspect is a 2002 white over black GMC Sierra pickup, bearing Texas license plate MPC-9810.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your information leads to an arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $2,500.

Since this is a Fresh 48 any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest will receive an additional $500 for a total of up to $3,000.