Crime Stoppers needs help in firearm theft case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft of firearms case. 

It happened between 8 p.m. Saturday, August 31  and 7:40 the next morning in the 4800 Block of Alamo.

Police said someone broke into the victim’s vehicle and stole a black stainless steel pistol and a black rifle.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or 800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

