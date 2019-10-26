Crime Stoppers running Fresh 48 on Saturday WF homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls are running a Fresh 48 on the early morning Saturday homicide.

Any information related to the homicide received in the next 48 hours that leads to the arrest could earn a person $500 in addition to the potential $1,000 reward with board approval.

Wichita Falls Police Department officials responded to a call in the 700 block of Wayford Street about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police officers found Eddie Donte Hill, 41, shot, and he was transported to United Regional where he died from his injuries.

WFPD Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes said officials believe this is an isolated incident, and they don’t believe the public to be in any harm.

Officials ask for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. If the information provided leads to the arrest in this case, the person could earn up to $1,000 with board approval.