Crime Stoppers: Sonic robbery

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) Crime stoppers needs your help in solving a robbery at a local Sonic.

The crime happened on June 27 12 a.m at the Sonic located at 5360 Kellwest.

A Hispanic male wearing a black beanie, black jacket, black pants, black shoes and red bandanna covering his face entered the store.

The suspect demanded money and had employees get on the floor.

After getting the money the suspect fled the store.

If you have any information that could help, call Crimestoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval because this is a robbery, you could earn up to $1,000