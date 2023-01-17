WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A victim of a Sunday morning shooting has been identified.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the victim of the shooting on Enterprise is 28-year-old Tyler Homes of Vernon. Eipper said he is in stable but critical condition at United Regional.

The victim of the shooting on Terrace Streeting is a 16-year-old who is also in stable but in critical condition at United Regional.

Eipper said around 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Terrace to investigate gunshots on Jan. 15, 2023.

Officers arrived on scene and found evidence of multiple shots fired and a 16-year-old had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Eipper said the shooting happened at a house party. A suspect was listed in the shooting but no arrest has been made at the time of writing.

In the Enterprise shooting, officers arrived at the hospital shortly before 6 a.m. to investigate a gunshot victim. Officers discovered the victim was taken by a private vehicle and the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Enterprise.

Police said Homes was taken into surgery.

According to Eipper, the victim assaulted his girlfriend after he forced his way into her apartment. He was then chased out of the apartment by another male. The two argued in the street before the suspect fired multiple shots and hit the victim.

Eipper said the suspect, a 24-year-old male, ran from the scene. Police have been able to identify the suspect but he remains at large at the time of writing.

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.