WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man, who along with his two codefendants, is supposed to be paying back more than $1.3 million of gold and silver coins stolen from a Wichita Falls couple is back in jail without bond after a new charge in Tarrant County for misapplication of fiduciary funds over $30,000.

Russell Stallings, 42, is on 10 years probation with stipulations to repay the remaining victim some of the gold and silver the couple had been saving for retirement since 1975. Their gold and silver was not insured and was kept in safes. They estimated total value of stolen items at around $2 million.

Wichita County Jail booking

This is the second time Stallings has been arrested since being sentenced. He was also arrested in August 2020 for falling behind on his restitution. At that time, prosecutors say he was behind payments by $35,000, and he had the ability to make his monthly payments.

The new motion of revocation states the restitution balance of the three thieves is now more than $243,000 delinquent. Prosecutors are asking for imposition of a prison sentence of from two to 10 years for Stallings.

It also states he is behind his community service restitution by 200 hours.

Court records show the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office notified Wichita County officials of a filing of a criminal case against Stallings in March and asked for records of his conviction and probation records here.

Also in March, an official of the U.S. Secretary of State sent an “Urgent Federal Inquiry” to Wichita County for records, stating Stallings had applied for a passport and his probation officer was objecting to it being issued.

Stallings, and codefendants Cynthia Noble and Richard Gibbs, were sentenced to 10 years probation for the 2013 theft of an estimated $2 million in gold and silver coins.

Cynthia Noble Wichita County Jail booking photo Richard Gibbs Wichita County Jail booking photo

Months of detective work tracked the sale or attempted sale of a portion of the coins in the Metroplex. Police say Noble was a family friend and had lived with the couple and provided information to the other two thieves on the location of safes and combinations, and how to avoid the alarm.

Noble and Stallings were booked back into jail in 2020 for violating terms of probation on the restitution payments.

The restitution schedule for more than $1.3 million in unrecovered coins was set up at gradually increasing monthly increments beginning at $750 each, and increasing each succeeding year until topping out at $3,000 a month in 2026.

The final payment of about $214,000 is due on October 2026.

In 2017 the victims told KFDX News they doubted they would ever see most of their savings repaid.