WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 20-year-old Wichita Falls man is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child last year.

Tommy Lee Barnett is jailed on a $250,000 bond according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

Barnett was booked into jail Saturday on the charge filed by Iowa Park police. An indictment was filed last week but no probable cause affidavit is on file giving details of the charge, the than the assault happened March 3, 2021, and the victim is under age 14.

His arraignment is scheduled on April 22.

The district attorney has filed notice they are ready for trial and request the case be set for the next available docket.