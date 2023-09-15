WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Another defendant is now sentenced to prison for the murder of Wichita Falls dance instructor Carolyn High in 2020.

This leaves two more defendants awaiting trial or pleas.

22-year-old Jiovani Morales accepted a plea deal on Friday, September 15, 2023, for murder instead of his original capital murder charge for a 60-year prison sentence. He’ll receive credit on the sentence for the 1,320 days he’s been in jail.

He also pleaded guilty to an armed robbery in 2019 of a 7-11 store and got a 20-year sentence, which will be served concurrently with his murder sentence.

Two other defendants are awaiting court action. Another, Zaeveion Denson, was found guilty of capital murder by a jury in August and was sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Denson fired the fatal shot that killed High as she arrived home from dancing.

Testimony revealed the four men were looking for someone to rob for money to buy marijuana and followed her home.

One of the other defendants said they tried to grab her purse, but she resisted and was shot.