BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect was arrested in a Burkburnett meth case in which meth was allegedly picked up in a convenience store bathroom and delivered to another person at a Wichita Falls store.

Zachary Day was charged Monday, September 25, 2023, with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance from an investigation in July.

Lyndsi Nelson was arrested in Burkburnett on July 8 on the same charge. Another man in the car was stopped for speeding at E. Third and N. Berry and was arrested on outstanding warrants for burglary and theft.

Police said that Nelson, the owner of the vehicle, was arrested when officers say they found meth and digital scales concealed in her bra, and glass pipes, scales and plastic bags in her purse. The meth was in small plastic bags inside a larger blue plastic bag labeled “cookies.” The weight of the meth was listed as 8.1 grams.

Police say Day granted consent to search his phone and police said they found messages regarding the sale and distribution of narcotics. They said Day told them the messages were to assist Nelson, who he said was the primary person involved in distributing the meth. After questioning, Day was released.

When Nelson was later questioned, she told police she was advised to go the the 7-Eleven in Burkburnett and collect the narcotics from the women’s bathroom, then go to a residence. She said after leaving the residence, she, Day and the other man were told to go to Sam’s Club in Wichita Falls to deliver the meth.