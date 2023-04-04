WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An adult male and two juveniles have been charged in a reported robbery and chase of a stolen car in a Sunday incident that resulted in shots fired by a deputy.

It began with a report of a vehicle being stolen at a residence in the 1100 block of Pecanway Drive Sunday morning, April 2.

Before Wichita County Deputies arrived there, they received a report of a robbery of a vape pen at the Phillips 66 store at Kemp and 10th and the suspects’ white Ford Expedition matched that of the stolen vehicle on Pecanway.

A deputy en route to Pecanway reported a white Expedition was behind her and she was going to pull it over.

She said the vehicle pulled into a parking lot then drove out at a high rate of speed on East Lincoln and rammed a gate on a private drive.

The deputy said the Expedition went behind a garage and she got out with her rifle and K9 and the Expedition again sped off. Sheriff David Duke said one of the suspects pointed a pistol at a deputy and the deputy fired three rounds, striking the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Dove Lane near where it had been taken.

Deputies began searching in abandoned homes in the area and talked with a Hispanic male who was giving chickens water and said he had not seen anyone.

Another deputy later saw the Hispanic male leaving with multiple other persons in his vehicle and a felony traffic stop was made and three males were taken into custody.

Deputies said the three matched those seen in the robbery video at the store and all three were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The adult suspect, Brendon Arellano, list his address in Hillsboro, Texas, and had a warrant for burglary from Navarro County and also a parole violation. Arellano was also charged with giving false information and failure to identify.

The robbery at the store was apparently thwarted when the clerk locked the door and took photos of one of the suspects and their vehicle, then unlocked the door and the suspects fled.