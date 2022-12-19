WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after deputies say they found her three children ages 3 and younger alone in their apartment Sunday.

Jasmica Hutchinson faces three counts of child endangerment and abandonment.

Wichita County deputies were notified by a maintenance worker at Indian Falls Apartments on Barnett Road that while they were checking on a water leak, three children were found in an apartment alone at about 4:30 pm.

Deputies said the youngest child was in a playpen and the other two were roaming around the apartment and there were kitchen knives accessible to them in a dish rack.

They said Hutchinson arrived home at about 7:20 pm and said she had left to get medicine for one of her children and drinks.

Child Protective Services arrived on the scene and arranged for the children’s grandmother to come and take the children.

Hutchinson has a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance.