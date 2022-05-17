WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three young adults have so far been charged after a report of shots fired at High Point Village apartments Monday night followed by a car and foot chase.

Michalyn Baker, 18, is charged with evading arrest, Jatravion Palmer, 17, is charged with tampering with serial numbers of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon and Latrell Boggan, 19, is charged with tampering with serial numbers and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Latrell Boggan Wichita County jail booking photo

Jatrevion Palmer Wichita County jail booking photo

Michalyn Baker Wichita County jail booking photo

Police received a report of gunshots at the complex just after 9 p.m. Monday.

As they arrived, they said a witness pointed at a maroon, four door Chevy pickup leaving the parking lot and told them the people who were firing the shots were in it.

Officers said the truck left on Professional , turned east on Rathgeber, and police then turned on lights and sirens to pull it over.

They said the truck kept going, onto Carlson then back on Professional, east on Southwest Parkway, then north on Delta, north on Augusta, west on Singleton and then west on Lake Park, where it finally stopped and the driver, Baker, got out and ran, and she was later found and arrested.

Police said top speed during the pursuit was 63 mph. Officers also say the other front seat passenger got out and ran.

They said Palmer and Boggan were among 4 male passengers in the back seat where they also found a Glock handgun on the back seat floorboard under the driver’s seat.

They said they found a second handgun on the driver’s floorboard propped up on the gas pedal.

Other passengers in the car may be juveniles which is why their arrests do not appear in public records.

Police have not released any information on whether evidence of shots being fired has been recovered.