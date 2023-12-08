WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Three Wichita County deputies were allegedly assaulted by a naked man on a Greyhound bus who was repeatedly tased with little to no effect.

The alleged assailant, Mitchell Berner, has been jailed on a $65,000 bond on three counts of assault of a public servant and resisting arrest.

When deputies arrived at a reported disturbance on a bus at Love’s Travel Center on Central Freeway on Thursday, December 7, 2023, they reportedly found a naked man in the back of the bus.

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office officials said he locked himself in the bathroom, and the deputies asked him to put his clothes on and come out and talk to them. Officials said he came out, still nude, and came at them aggressively, then hit one deputy in the face and eye with his fist and another deputy in the nose.

They said he then locked himself back in the bathroom.

Deputies got the key from the bus driver to unlock the door, and as it was being unlocked, they said Berner kicked the door open and charged at them again.

One deputy fired his taser, hitting Berner in the abdomen, but said it had no effect and Berner hit the deputy in the eye. The deputy reportedly fired a second taser dart into Berner’s chest, but it also had no effect, and Berner continued assaulting the deputies and resisting.

Finally, they were able to take him to the floor, but he reportedly continued fighting and resisting for a lengthy time, while a deputy deployed repeated direct taser stuns to Berner’s backside until he eventually stopped resisting, WCSO officials said.

He was then taken to the hospital and given medical clearance to be booked.