CADDO COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a four-month-old girl is jailed in Caddo County, OK, for child abuse after an investigation by the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.

The baby was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, then flown to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City and was listed in critical condition with significant brain injuries as of Wednesday, April 13.

The father, 29-year-old Kyle Bucher of Cement, was interviewed by OSBI agents at the hospital and, based on evidence at the scene and the interview, taken into custody.

Caddo County dispatch received a 9-1-1 call on April 10 about a baby having breathing difficulties in the 200 block of 3rd Street in Cement, and after EMS paramedics arrived and transported the child, authorities were notified.