WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Five suspects are arrested and charged with organized shoplifting at the Walmart on Greenbriar on Sunday, June 11.

Dragon Wood-Hillman, Destinee Wilcox, Abigail Sargent, Kalib Tweed and Chase Levesque are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, theft.

All five were taken into custody at the Walmart shortly after 3 Sunday afternoon.

Chase Garrett Levesque – Charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, theft Kalib Tweed – Charged with engaging in organized criminal activity Abigail Sargent – Charged with engaging in organized criminal activity Destinee Wilcox – Charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, theft Dragon Wood-Hillman – Charged with engaging in organized criminal activity

Police responded and Walmart security staff said all five were observed putting items into different backpacks.

Wood-Hillman was detained in the parking lot and police said a backpack he had been wearing was found inside a car and contained stolen items.

Officers said the suspects left through various doors wearing backpacks and putting them into a car.

Records show Wood-Hillman has previous convictions for theft in Minnesota so his charge was enhanced to a felony. The other four suspects have no previous theft convictions so their charges are misdemeanors.