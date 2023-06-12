WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Five suspects are arrested and charged with organized shoplifting at the Walmart on Greenbriar on Sunday, June 11.
Dragon Wood-Hillman, Destinee Wilcox, Abigail Sargent, Kalib Tweed and Chase Levesque are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, theft.
All five were taken into custody at the Walmart shortly after 3 Sunday afternoon.
Police responded and Walmart security staff said all five were observed putting items into different backpacks.
Wood-Hillman was detained in the parking lot and police said a backpack he had been wearing was found inside a car and contained stolen items.
Officers said the suspects left through various doors wearing backpacks and putting them into a car.
Records show Wood-Hillman has previous convictions for theft in Minnesota so his charge was enhanced to a felony. The other four suspects have no previous theft convictions so their charges are misdemeanors.