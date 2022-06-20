WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police say it is always good practice to know as much as possible about people you hire to do work on your house and to be vigilant and alert for any suspicious activity. That is especially true for elderly subjects who often are preyed upon by unscrupulous contractors or solicitors.

Police say one such case in December has led to an arrest after the 79-year-old victim reported charges being made to two of her missing credit cards.

Wichita County Jail Booking

A WFPD financial crimes officer spoke to the victim’s daughter who told them her mother is in poor health and had hired some individuals to do work around her house, and that those individuals began coming back to her house frequently.

She said she suspected they had been taking advantage of her and getting money from her. She said it was about this time the unauthorized purchases were reported and two credit cards were discovered missing.

The investigator says the stolen Lowe’s and Home Depot cards were used for fraudulent purchases totaling almost $10,000.

The victim said one of the men was named Angel.

The officer then obtained store surveillance videos and said they showed the same man using the victim’s cards at both stores.

Next, the investigator learned that the man named Angel had a girlfriend and found out where she might be working.

He went there and showed an employee the photos from Lowe’s and Home Depot and the employee identified him as Angel Jimenez, boyfriend of another employee.

The officer then positively identified the man in the surveillance as Jimenez through his driver’s license. A warrant was issued and Jimenez was booked into jail June 17.