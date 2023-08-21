WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said to keep your eyes open and report possible crimes in progress but be careful about approaching or confronting the criminals.

On Saturday, just before 9 a.m., police said a 49-year-old woman saw a woman breaking into and rummaging through a fellow employee’s vehicle at the BNSF railway office on 10th Street. Police said the witness confronted the suspect, Lolita Young, 58, and asked what she was doing.

They said Young came out of the car raised a black bar over her head and warned the witness to back off because she hates “white people.”

The witness backed away and called the police and kept the suspect in view until the police arrived.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they found the black bar and some cowboy boots in Young’s possession. They said the bar, which turned out to be a jack handle, and the boots were reported by the owner of the vehicle to have been in the back seat of his vehicle.