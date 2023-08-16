WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls undercover tactical officers said they bought items stolen from an apartment complex.

Officers arrested David Charles Jones, 33, at another apartment complex burglary after putting Jones under surveillance. Jones is charged with two counts of burglary of a building with bonds set at $100,000. Jones also had warrants on previous charges of driving drunk with a child and a hit and run.

Jones had two previous convictions for burglary of a building before the incident. Police were contacted on Aug. 13, 2023, about a burglary at an apartment complex storage building on Trigg Lane.

The owner said air conditioning units and tools valued at almost $1,400 were taken, and other un-inventoried tools were gone. Jones told officers he found one of the air conditioners listed for sale on a social media marketplace page. Police notified tactical unit officers, who set up a buy of several of the tools and then set up surveillance on Jones. Police said early in the morning of August 14, Jones was seen entering an apartment complex on Professional Drive, forcing his way into the maintenance building.

As police watched, they said he took over a dozen power tools and equipment, plus various hand tools, and threw them over a fence and into his vehicle.