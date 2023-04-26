WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man connected to multiple vehicle burglaries is out of jail after officers say they caught him in the act.

The WFPD said night shift patrol officers were in the area of Mount Scott Drive and Matterhorn at around 4 a.m., Tuesday, due to an increase of vehicle burglaries in that area.

The officers eventually passed a home where they saw an activated dome light of a Toyota Tundra in the driveway. When they approached the driveway, they saw someone in the passenger seat of another vehicle parked next to the Tundra.

The officers approached the man, who they’d seen earlier that morning, but he ran. They eventually caught up to him. 19-year-old Ethan Ramirez was arrested and when searched. Officers said they found items that came from four vehicles on Matterhorn Drive.

Ramirez was charged with four counts of burglary of vehicles… And evading arrest and detention.