WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Arlington woman police said was over three times the legal blood alcohol level was indicted in connection to a fatal head-on collision on old Iowa Park road.

The Wichita County grand jury returned indictments on Allyson Forbins, 59, for intoxication manslaughter and intoxicated assault .

Police said the evening of July 22, 2022, Forbins was going west in a KIA Sportage in the 2800 block of old Iowa Park Road and swerved in the eastbound lanes and hit a GMC Terrain head-on. Natalie brown, 58, was pinned inside the vehicle until she could be removed by first responders with the jaws of life.

Brown died about two weeks later.

The affidavit said Forbin’s blood alcohol level was 0.26, over three times the legal limit.

Forbins is free on bonds totaling $75,000.