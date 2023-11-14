WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An alleged fentanyl dealer arrested with 2,000 pills appeared before a jury in Wichita County.

Joshua Pantoja was on trial in the 78th District Court on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, after being arrested in June 2022 when Wichita Falls police obtained a search warrant for a house in the 1600 block of Harrison.

At that time, Special Operations officers had the house under surveillance when they saw Pantoja leaving with a black satchel.

They then stopped him and searched the satchel, and said it contained a large number of blue pills labeled M30, which are commonly found to contain fentanyl. SWAT team officers entered the house and said more pills were found inside the house, as well as scales.

The total weight of the pills containing fentanyl was listed as 249 grams.

Officers also said 12 grams of cocaine was found inside a cigarette package.

There were reportedly three females and a 3-month-old baby found inside the home. They said a 16-year-old girl who had the baby later admitted Pantoja was the father of the baby, and Pantoja was then charged with sexual assault.

Prosecutors said that charge is pending and a decision on prosecution will be made following the outcome of this trial.

Pantoja has elected to have a jury-set punishment if he is found guilty. He is currently jailed on $165,000 bonds.