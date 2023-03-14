WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Dallas man pleads guilty to two charges and has aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges dismissed in the deal for prison time.

According to court records, Andres Colin is sentenced to 10 years prison in 30th District Court for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and 18 months for unauthorized use of a vehicle, to be served concurrently with his 10 year sentence. Charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a controlled substance were dismissed.

Wichita County deputies said they stopped Colin last June on U.S. 287 near Rifle Range Road for driving a stolen car from Dallas, and suspected he was involved in human trafficking. They said he gave a false name and was later identified at the jail through fingerprints.

Deputies said a female passenger was acting afraid and said she knew the driver only as “Enrique.” They said she began crying when they asked her if she was being trafficked and said “It wasn’t supposed to be like this, this time” and that she had originally agreed to be a “driver” and was driving Colin to Childress from Dallas to drop off narcotics.

Deputies said the investigation confirmed the woman to be a known victim of sex trafficking.

After meeting up with a man on a rural road the night before, she said she became frightened and told Colin she wanted to go home. She said Colin rolled down a car window and fired a shot out of it with a handgun and told her the next bullet would be into her if she tried to leave.

After that, she said they drove to Vernon and got a motel room and he left her there, again telling her if she tried to leave he would kill her. She said he returned later and sexually assaulted her twice while choking her.

Vernon police said they obtained surveillance video from the motel showing a man leaving the woman at the motel, then returning.

Wichita County deputies found a pistol between the seat and center console of the car during the traffic stop and said the victim told them Colin forced her to take the gun and some meth when he was stopped.

Authorities said Colin is a convicted felon with convictions for prohibited weapons, assault, aggravated robbery and failure to I.D. and he had a warrant from Dallas County for assault of a pregnant person.