WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with a long criminal record was sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to a reported kidnapping in which the victim was assaulted with brass knuckles and burned last January.

Donny Eldon Thomas Jr., 36, was sentenced in 89th District Court Thursday, November 16, 2023, to 15 years in prison on a robbery charge and also two years in jail for theft.

Police went to the hospital and found the victim with an eye swollen shut and a fresh burn mark on the back of his right hand.

He told them he was dropping a friend off the night before on Martin Luther King Blvd. when a man he knew only as “DJ” approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded his car keys.

He said “DJ” had brass knuckles on, punched him in the face several times and took his keys from his hand.

Then he said “DJ” bound his hands with wire and put him inside an SUV. He said “DJ” drove to an unknown house, made him sit in a chair and began assaulting him again, then took his car.

Police said they were able to identify Thomas through phone messages sent to another person about the incident.

The victim’s car was located, and a search of it turned up wire that matched what the victim said was used to bind his hands.

The victim picked Thomas from a photo lineup after being released from the hospital.

Thomas has numerous convictions and arrests which include four for assault and also deadly conduct and resisting arrest.