WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with a long arrest record is now charged with going into a Walmart and changing out jewelry and items of clothing for new ones in view of employees.

Riley Sage Weiss is charged with an alleged theft at the Lawrence Road Walmart on Oct. 15, 2023.

Employees told police Weiss came into the store and took body jewelry and put it into her shirt, took a hat and ripped off the price tag and put the new hat on, then took off her shoes and replaced them with new ones.

She was stopped outside the store and held for police.

Weiss has numerous prior arrests. Her convictions include theft of a firearm, ID fraud, two assaults, evading arrest and several for drug possession.

In one stolen ID arrest, police said she stuffed keys, a cross and money in her mouth, and in another arrest, police said they found a meth pipe in a body cavity.

In 2018, Wichita Falls Police said Weiss led them on a chase at speeds of 100 miles an hour in a stolen vehicle from Wichita Falls to Burkburnett.

In 2015, when Weiss was 17, police said she ordered marijuana from a couple and asked them to deliver it to her, then, when the couple arrived, they said Weiss reached under the bed, got a shotgun, and pointed it at the woman’s face.