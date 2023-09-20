ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Altus man has been arrested after local police responded to a call from a nursing home.

Adrian Hughes was arrested on a charge of sexual battery and was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, September 20, 2023, at his home.

According to Chief Tim Murphy in a press release, investigators originally responded to the English Village Nursing Home on Sunday, September 17, 2023, after a female resident reported the sexual battery to the nursing home administration.

While there are no other known victims at this time, investigators have been working closely with nursing home officials to identify any other possible victims, according to Murphy.

Hughes worked as a nursing home employee starting in late July 2023 and was reportedly immediately terminated after the reports were made.

Hughes is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail on one count of sexual battery as the investigation continues.