WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has been arrested 4 times this year for alleged mail and other thefts, and in the past has been convicted of vandalism of school buses and private vehicles, is back in jail on his latest charges.

Kagan Baisden, 26, is once again charged with carrying out stolen merchandise from a store, as well as theft and attempted theft of metals.

Kagan Baisden Wichita County Jail booking photo

One of his new charges alleges he and another man went into Atwood’s on Loop 11 and Baisden walked out with a Dewalt pole saw valued at $240 and the other man walked out with a stolen hat under the beanie he wore into the store.

Another charge alleges Baisden took 2 necklaces from the Walmart on Central Freeway on April 21.

Jail records show Baisden was arrested this year on January 21, and released the next day, March 21 and released the next day, March 24 and released the next day and April 27 and still in jail at last check.

The March 21 arrest was for two alleged thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day, when police say two men walked out with three welders.

Baisden’s record includes a conviction and probation for $12,000 worth of vandalism to six WFISD buses in 2015.

A few months later, he was arrested for the vandalism of vehicles using a pellet gun.

Another recent arrest was from an alleged theft last November when a homeowner posted a video of a man pulling into her driveway, running up to the porch and taking a Christmas package.

The other man charged with working with Baisden on many thefts is Shane Waller, who has 12 arrests for theft since last August.