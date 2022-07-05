WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety have made yet another arrest for human smuggling, the third such arrest in the first five days of July 2022.

Brandon Hernandez-Jimenez remains in the Wichita County Jail on a detainer warrant from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Brandon Hernandez-Jimenez mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

According to the affidavit, Hernandez-Jimenez’s address is listed in Denver, Colorado, but he told DPS troopers he’s from Mexico.

Hernandez-Jimenez was stopped on U.S. 287 Monday morning, July 4, 2022, with four passengers he could not give names for, and said they were friends he was taking to Dallas after a party in Denver.

DPS said the passengers all claimed they were born in Texas, but two had identification papers from Mexico, one from Guatemala, and the other had no form of identification.

The trooper said Hernandez-Jimenez told them he was paid about $300 from the passengers for gas.

According to the affidavit, the four undocumented individuals were placed in the custody of Border Patrol agents.

Hernandez-Jimenez marks the third arrest made in Wichita County for human smuggling.

Emerzon Manzano was arrested Friday, July 1, 2022, after police said he was unable to identify the five passengers in his vehicle.

DPS also arrested Samuel Cazun-Cruz on Sunday, July 3, after a trooper pulled him over for speeding and found his identification card to be false.

When the arresting trooper asked Cazun-Cruz how much he was getting paid to transport his passengers, he replied, “Not enough.”

Between the three suspects charged with Smuggling of Persons in the past five days, 13 total passengers have been detained on ICE warrants.

None of the three drivers could give the names of their passengers and all were stopped by DPS on U.S. 287.