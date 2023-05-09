WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Former Wichita Falls auto dealership executive Anthony Patterson has bonded out of jail for the fourth time since his initial arrest for alleged sex crimes against children.

He posted his $1.6 million cash bond Tuesday, May 9, bringing total cash bonds for all his arrests since 2021 to $5 million.

Patterson has been booked twice since April on additional charges filed by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office. The latest arrest on Monday, May 8, adds seven new charges to the five added in April.

Also on Monday, 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy signed an order continuing Patterson’s existing bond conditions until a hearing requested by the D.A. To modify those conditions. That hearing is set for June 1.

Patterson’s bonds require him to wear an ankle monitor 24 hours a day, and report by phone to the county supervision department once a week. Also while living in his mother’s home off Southwest Parkway, he can have no contact directly or indirectly with any child under age 18, including written or by phone. If a child is to be present in the home, he is to leave the house 24 hours in advance.

Details of the seven new charges have not been filed yet. All his charges apparently stem from 2017 when authorities say Patterson had a Vernon woman bring two of her underage relatives to his home in Wichita Falls for sexual purposes.

Patterson’s new trial date is in October.