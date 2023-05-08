WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Former Wichita Falls auto dealership executive Anthony Patterson once again is back in jail, the second time in two weeks. His newest bonds total $1.6 million.

The charges listed on the jail log today are three counts of employment harmful to children, three counts of sexual performance of a child, and one count of trafficking of a child for sexual purposes. All the charges are alleged to have happened in November or December 2017.

Patterson was last arrested April 25 on five new charges that led to postponement of his trial that was to begin Monday, May 8. He bonded out April 26 on those charges.

As of Monday, a total of 12 charges are filed in 78th District Court. This makes four times he has been booked into jail since the first child sex trafficking and related charges were filed in early 2021.

Authorities said Patterson had a Vernon woman bring two of her underaged relatives to his home in Wichita Falls for sexual purposes in 2017.

Patterson’s new trial date is Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

The new charges of employment harmful to children is a first-degree felony when the victim is under 14 years old. It applies to persons who employ or induce a child to work in a sexually oriented activity or when a business permits or requires a child to work nude or topless.