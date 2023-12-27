ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— An Archer city businessman was indicted in a federal investigation.

Federal authorities are accusing the man of being involved in a $60-million-dollar healthcare fraud and kickback scheme. The indictment from a federal grand jury in Miami alleges Bobby Smith owned or operated companies in Florida, Texas, and Maryland through which he billed Medicare for unnecessary orthotic braces and referred doctors’ orders for braces, foot bath medications, and genetic tests to suppliers, pharmacies, and laboratories in exchange for kickbacks.

The Department of Justice also said Smith paid kickbacks and bribes to offshore call centers to obtain beneficiary information and falsified doctors’ orders.

Conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Smith also owns Twisted Smith’s Designs in Archer City and was a candidate in last year’s election for Archer City mayor. Smith’s attorney, Brian Rafferty of Atlanta, said in response to the indictment that his client is wrongly accused of a crime he did not commit and is looking forward to his day in court where he will be vindicated.