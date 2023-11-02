ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury has returned a sentence for Stephen Parsons for the murder of Gary Kuykendall out of Holliday.

On Thursday, November 2, 2023, the jury of six men and six women returned a sentence of 85 years and a fine of $10,000 for the 2022 murder.

Parsons took the stand in his own defense during the sentencing phase of the trial.

The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning with their sentence.

The defense and prosecution both rested on Wednesday, November 1, around 2 p.m. The jury delivered the verdict of guilty after deliberating for just over an hour.