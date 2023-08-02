Jarrod Canada was arrested on two charges of sexual indecency on August 1, 2023.

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 14-year-old girl’s outcry about continual sexual abuse led to the arrest of an Archer County man for sexual indecency.

Jarrod Canada, 42, is charged with sexual indecency with a child, a 3rd degree felony, and sexual indecency by contact, a second degree felony. He is jailed on $400,000 bonds in Archer County.

Sheriff’s investigators said the girl made an outcry about abuse to her mother, and her mother immediately took all her children from the home in Archer County to an apartment in Wichita Falls to keep them safe and notified authorities.

A forensic interview with the girl was set up at Patsy’s House, and the girl said Canada had been molesting her for a long time. She gave details of one incident 6 or 7 years ago when they were living in a camper on their property, and she said Canada told her not to tell anyone.

She said it happened many times.

In another instance when she was 12, she said Canada was standing in a doorway completely nude and staring at her, and she looked at her phone and tried to ignore him.

She said he told her to “‘come here,” and she ran outside and lay in the pasture with the cows to hide until her mother came home.