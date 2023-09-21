WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested in connection to a shooting of his relative in what police said was a long-standing feud among family members.

Benny Campa is charged with aggravated assault for the drive-by shooting on Tuesday, August 29, on North Sixth Street. Bond is set at $100,000.

Police responded to the emergency room after a neighbor took the 21-year-old victim to the hospital for a critical gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A witness said he was outside his house with the victim when a white pickup drove by then came back a second time. He said as it drove by, a passenger was leaning out of a window and began firing shots at them.

The witness said he recognized the driver as his uncle – Benny Campa – and the shooter as his cousin.

He said the family members have been feuding for several years, and numerous other incidents have occurred in the past.

Police said record searches showed numerous reports of incidents between the family members since 2019, including three aggravated assaults and other incidents.

Police learned Campa was jailed on Friday, September 8, on an unrelated charge and interviewed him in jail. They said he denied being involved in this shooting but gave them a list of motives that would cause him to be involved.

At last check, the alleged shooter has not been arrested.