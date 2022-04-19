WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after a hit and run crash last year was captured on the victim’s dashcam.

Alston Mayo is charged with causing an accident involving an injury according to records.

Police say one victim suffered injuries that resulted in months of physical therapy and lost work. It happened at Southwest Parkway and Professional Drive.

The victim and a witness said a pickup ran a red light and hit the other vehicle driver’s side, spinning it around, then left the scene.

Passing motorists stopped to help victims of the collision.

Police say the victims’ dashcam video shows the victims going into the intersection with a green light, colliding with a white and red older model Ford pickup, which spun the victims’ vehicle around in front of the pickup.

After viewing the video, police found a red and white Ford pickup that same night in the 4500 block of Old Jacksboro Highway, with a flat front tire and damage to the left front.

Officers say while they were checking the truck a man walked up and said he was the driver. He was not arrested at that time.

Police later had a witness of the crash look at a photo lineup and the witness identified Mayo as the driver.

Officers say the victim’s vehicle was totaled.

A warrant for Mayo was issued last October.