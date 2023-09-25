WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest made on Monday, September 25, 2023, may clear several recent shoplifting cases by a man sometimes working with the aid of a woman, Wichita Falls police said.

Detrick Gipson is charged with committing six cases in less than a month at Wichita Falls Walmarts and Old Navy.

Police said they identified Gibson from the surveillance video and were familiar with him from multiple thefts of TV sets from Walmarts.

In two of the alleged thefts from Old Navy police said Gibson worked with a female accomplice to take almost $1,000 worth of clothing.

In one of the thefts from the Walmart on Central Freeway, police said Gibson and the woman took a 55″ TV through the Garden Center, and when asked to show their receipt, Gipson made an obscene gesture to the clerk and continued walking out the store and left in a gray Nissan Altima.